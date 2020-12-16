JOHNSON CITY - William Carroll “Bill” Blevins, age 76, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was a resident of Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Noah Allen Blevins and Ida McKinley Van Huss Blevins.
Bill proudly served his county in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969. He worked as a maintenance painter at ETSU where he retired. He was a member of Tri-Cities Church of God where he taught Sunday School and served as Sunday School Superintendent, was a Youth Director, and lead the singing from time to time. He previously served as a co-host on WETB’s Bluegrass Gospel Hour. He enjoyed collecting rocks, from gemstones to pebbles, from all around the world. When anyone traveled, he would always ask for them to bring back a rock for him to add to his collection. He loved to tell jokes. He would say “I tell jokes because I have joy and the Lord, Jesus, in my heart.” He was always willing to help anyone in any way that he could. Mostly, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his granddaughters.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Ruth Davis Blevins; brothers; Teddy Blevins, Reece Blevins and Clifford Blevins; sisters, June Blevins and Margaret Blevins Van Landingham Kiernan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Aletha “Renee” Lewis and husband Gary Lewis; two granddaughters, Mahala and Garyn Lewis; and one sister Mildred Hinkle. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws also remain to carry on his legacy.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to Tri-Cities Church of God "Feeding in Action" or Missions funds, 238 Jonesboro Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686, (423) 612-3986.
A Graveside service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Washington County Memory Gardens at 11:00 AM with Rev. Richard Bawgus officiating. Active pallbearers will be Robin Barnett, Pastor Jason Bawgus, Bob Glasgo, Pastor Tim Lawson, Terry Lewis, Buddy Moss and Jay Grindstaff.
Mr. Blevins and his family are in the service of Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN. 37604 423-610-7171. Online condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is at the request of Washington County, Tennessee that masks be worn at all times and all social distancing guidelines be adhered to.