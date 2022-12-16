ERWIN - William "Carl" Jones, age 84, of Erwin passed away on Friday December 16, 2022, at JCMC surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born on June 25, 1938 and was a son of the late Richard and Bessie Belle Jones.
Carl Jones was a highly respected member of the agricultural industry in Tennessee beginning at an earlier age as treasurer of Erwin Future Farmers of America. Carl has served on a number of agricultural boards, including the Unicoi County and Washington County Board of Directors, the Unicoi County Soil Conservation Board, the Unicoi County Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Tennessee Farm Bureau Fruit and Vegetable Commodity Board, The American Farm Bureau Labor Board, and the Farm Credit Advisory Committee.
A community leader, Mr. Jones was a founding member of the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Unicoi Water Department, where he served as a Water Commissioner for many years. Mr. Jones was a faithful member of the Unicoi County Republican Party where he was recognized with a lifetime achievement award, and he was recognized by the Tennessee General Assembly with a proclamation resolution. Carl was a lifetime member of the Unicoi United Methodist Church, a member of the Unicoi Ruritan Club, and the Unicoi County Farm Bureau. Carl & Sue's lifelong friends and business partners, Buckley & Ester Church, established Jones & Church Farms, Inc. in 1975 and grew the business to what is now a third-generation farming operation.
Carl Jones was a distinguished and respected community leader. All who knew him, were extremely proud to call him their friend. He dedicated himself to improving the quality of life for his fellow citizens. Carl Jones was a self-made man and a successful entrepreneur. His personal contributions to his community and his contributions to the Agricultural Industry will be remembered for many years to come. Carl Jones epitomized the spirit and commitment that are characteristic of a true husband, father, grandfather, and friend to ALL.
In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by one brother, James H. Jones; brother-in-law, William “Bill” Wiggand; a special nephew, Bryon Wiggand.
Carl is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Sue Jones; daughter Renea; son-in-law, David Rogers; grandson, Nick Rogers (Holly); granddaughter, Laura Rogers; great-grandson Marsh Rogers; siblings: Dorothy “Dot” Wiggand; Peggy Jeffers (Lendell), Ann Pate (Anderson), George Jones (Jolene), Buddy Jones (Shirley); numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Carl’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Unicoi United Methodist Church New Life Center. His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Unicoi United Methodist Church New Life Center with Dr. Mike Pinner officiating. Committal service will follow in Jones Cemetery with Pastor David Crutchfield officiating. Pallbearers will be Len Jeffers, Ralph Jeffers, Nick Rogers, Neal Jones, Michael Jones, Wayne Jones, Jeff Banks, Bo Bennett, Alan Sutphin and David Rogers.