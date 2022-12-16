ERWIN - William "Carl" Jones, age 84, of Erwin passed away on Friday December 16, 2022, at JCMC surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born on June 25, 1938 and was a son of the late Richard and Bessie Belle Jones.

Carl Jones was a highly respected member of the agricultural industry in Tennessee beginning at an earlier age as treasurer of Erwin Future Farmers of America. Carl has served on a number of agricultural boards, including the Unicoi County and Washington County Board of Directors, the Unicoi County Soil Conservation Board, the Unicoi County Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Tennessee Farm Bureau Fruit and Vegetable Commodity Board, The American Farm Bureau Labor Board, and the Farm Credit Advisory Committee.

