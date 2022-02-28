ERWIN - William C. “Carlie” Scott, age 75, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Hillview Health Center. A native of Erwin, Carlie is a son of the late Gilmer William and Gladys Marie (Scott) Mumpower. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and an employee of the Town of Erwin for more than 30 years, where he served as the Parks and Recreation Supervisor. Carlie was an avid Tennessee fan and a strong believer in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was a member of the VFW. In addition to his parents, Carlie is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Scott; three step-sons: Gary Pate, Donnie Pate and Greg Pate; and sister-in-law, Lisa Mumpower.
William C. “Carlie” Scott has left behind to cherish his memory: Step-daughter: Diane Cooper; Step-sons: Tim Pate and Joe Scott; Brothers: Carroll Mumpower and Joe Mumpower; Sister: Joyce Stancil; Sister-in-law: Karen Mumpower; Several nieces and nephews; special Niece: Nikieta Barger; and very special Great-niece: Samarra “Maurree” Fields.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of William C. “Carlie” Scott in a memorial service to be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Bishop John Edwards will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. Serving as active pallbearers will be David Lane, Johnny Masters, Jason Harris and Paul Greene. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Southside Volunteer Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650, to help with final expenses.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at Valley Funeral Home. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of William C. “Carlie” Scott through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.