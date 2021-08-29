Greeted in Heaven by family and friends, William Bruce Thompson, Jr., age 78, 254 Thompson Lane, Jonesborough, entered into the arms of Jesus on August 28th, 2021 in Limestone at the home of the daughter he always wanted. Born on June 6th, 1943 in Johnson City, he was a lifelong native of Jonesborough and the son of Bruce and Josephine Yeiser Thompson. He attended Milligan College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in 1965. Bruce enjoyed racing in his younger years with his friend, Larry, traveling all over the circuit to compete. After his employment with the City of Johnson City in their payroll department, Bruce farmed at the family home until his health forced his retirement. In 2003, he got Washington County Cattle Producers Senior Producer of the Year. Bruce enjoyed his gunsmithing hobby, building and repairing guns, as well as target shooting for fun. After his retirement he loved to sit and tell stories of his farming and racing days, passing on his wealth of knowledge on both. He never missed a softball game where Michelle or Bria and Paula were playing, cheering his girls on from the sidelines. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles J. Thompson, sister Lena Jo Gardner, best friend Eugene Merrill, and his beloved fur friend Maverick who truly was his companion.
When we are born we don’t get to choose our family. But when someone is chosen to come together to be a family, that is a Christ like love, stronger than blood. “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
John 13:34-35 KJV
Left to cherish his memory is the daughter he always wanted, Michelle Malone and husband Ramey, grandchildren Bria, Paula, Weylyn Malone and his extra special granddaughter Magdalena Malone who was the absolute sparkle of his eye. Special cousin Lake Thompson and wife Connie, whom he loved like a brother and cherished the time spent with him. Special brother in law, Jack Gardner and his children Carol Grace, Mary Jo, Sally Ann, and Andy. Special Friends Gary Jones, Don Moore, Mark Treadway, and Isabel Limoges. A funeral service officiated by Ministers Tim Stamper and Karl Gasser will be held on Tuesday, August 31,2021 at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until the time of the service. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton at 11:00 am. Those who wish to attend the graveside service will meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am on Wednesday. Serving as pallbearers will be Lake Thompson, Ramey Malone, Weylyn Malone, Mark Treadway, Jeff Stuart, and Ray Stuart. Honorary Pallbearers are Don Moore, Gary Jones and Larry Cavin.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s or Shriners. The family would like to especially thank Laurie Miller, Linda Byrd, Seth Taylor, Crystal Agard, and Karl Gasser of Amedysis for the wonderful care given to Bruce. He adored all of you and wanted to make sure you knew your job is so important to people like him, when often times it is a thankless job, he thought you were wonderful!
A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”John 13:34
