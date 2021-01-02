JOHNSON CITY - William Bolton “Bo” Miller, Johnson City, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a brief illness.
Bo was a native and resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late William John Miller and Edith Jean McCormick Miller.
Bo was a 1965 graduate of Science Hill High School and attended E.T.S.U. where he earned a B.S. Degree and a Master’s Degree. He formerly served in the Tennessee Army National Guard where he achieved Authorized Sharpshooter status. Bo attended Grace Fellowship Church. He previously was active with Young Life and Johnson City Swim Association. Bo loved going to UT football games; loved playing golf; and loved the beach.
Bo’s early career included teaching at Washington College Academy, and Liberty Bell Middle School where he was also Swim Team Coach. He entered the pharmaceutical sales field and retired from AstraZeneca as a top Sales Representative. He then returned to teaching as a favored substitute teacher at Indian Trail Intermediate School.
Bo is survived by his wife, Joy L. Miller; his daughter, Stacy Catherine Miller, Johnson City; his son, Andrew (Drew) Scott Miller, Johnson City; and his sister, Elizabeth (Betts) Miller Leach, Johnson City.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorials may be made in Bo’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
The family will have a private graveside service, and at a later date, have a public celebration of life event where friends may join them to celebrate Bo’s life.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Miller family. (928-6111)