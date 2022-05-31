JONESBOROUGH - William “Billy” Edwin Jones, Jr., age 65, 214 Ridgecrest Rd., Jonesborough, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A native of Washington County, TN, he was born January 12, 1957 to William Edwin Jones, Sr. and Patsy Cozad. He attended Elizabethton High School, served in the Air Force and was a military veteran, and worked as a crane operator and supervisor at Robinson Ironwork & Metal Company in Houston, TX for 30 years.
William was preceded in death by his father, William Edwin Jones, Sr and his beloved wife Sheila. Survivors left to cherish his memory include his mother, Patsy Cozad Blevins; a daughter, Crystal Cable and husband Marty; a son, William Edwin Jones, III; several sisters: Ellen Whitehead, Ginger Pratt and husband Richard, Teresa Fenner, and Kimberly Babb; two brothers: Todd Jones and wife Elizabeth, and David Harrison; several grandchildren: Callie Cable, Tyler Jones, Phillip Jones, Issac Jones, and William Jones IIII. Several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren also survive.
A private celebration of life will be held on a later date by the family.
A private celebration of life will be held on a later date by the family.