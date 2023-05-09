JOHNSON CITY - William “Billy” Edward Fields II, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.
Billy was born January 31, 1949, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William Edwards Fields and Ruth Leiter Fields. He graduated from Happy Valley High School and then attended East Tennessee State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was vice president of manufacturing at Vaughan Furniture in Johnson City and Korn Furniture in Sumter, SC. Billy also served as a board member of the YMCA in Sumter, where he was a youth coach for basketball and baseball. He was also a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist of Sumter. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel Fields and Barry Koehl; father-in-law, Gene Sansing; and brother-in-law, Glenn Sansing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jeanie Fields; sons, William Edward Fields III (Jill) and Christopher Gene Fields (Donna); grandchildren, Ann Cortner (13), William (11), Kaylee (9), and Chance (5); brothers, Gary Fields (Dianne) and Tracy Fiends (Gina); sister, Mary Ann Badalamenti (John); brother-in-law, Mike Sansing (Barbara); sister-in-law, Carolyn Sansing; mother-in-law, Lora Sansing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy’s family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, with a funeral service immediately following at 6:00 pm, under the direction of Dr. Tommy Hood. Food and fellowship will be offered immediately following the funeral service. A committal service will commence at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. Pallbearers will be selected from the family.
Memorial contributions in Billy’s honor are directed to Huntington’s Disease Society of America (https://hdsa.org/).