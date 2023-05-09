JOHNSON CITY - William “Billy” Edward Fields II, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home.

Billy was born January 31, 1949, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William Edwards Fields and Ruth Leiter Fields. He graduated from Happy Valley High School and then attended East Tennessee State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was vice president of manufacturing at Vaughan Furniture in Johnson City and Korn Furniture in Sumter, SC. Billy also served as a board member of the YMCA in Sumter, where he was a youth coach for basketball and baseball. He was also a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist of Sumter. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Johnson City.

