JONESBOROUGH - William “Billy” Alan Cope Jr., 42, Jonesborough passed away Monday, January 12, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Washington, DC and was a son of Goldie Combs Keesee of Bristol and the late William Alan Cope Sr. Billy attended Skyline Heights Baptist Church in Johnson City. He loved collecting GI Joes and spending time with Bella his chihuahua. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glenn Cope and Juanita Basinger.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving wife, Betty Jo Sutphin Cope; a brother, Jeremy Cope and his wife, Autumn of Bristol, TN; a sister, Sheena Luttrell and her husband, Chris of Bristol, VA; mother and father-in-law, Sandra and Tim Barnett of Johnson City; a sister-in-law, Samantha Barry and husband, Jason of Johnson City; his nieces and nephews, Chancie Cope, Gabriel Cope, Lindsey Barry, Logan Barry and Landon Barry; a great-niece, Ivy Cope.
Funeral services for Billy will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, January 15, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Don Page officiating and Mr. Rocky Carr providing the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4708 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Cope, Jason Barry, Rocky Carr, Joey Sutphin, Tim Barnett, Travis Landry and Joe Hulse. For all those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. We will be following CDC Guidelines and asking everyone attending to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to give special thanks to Davita Home Dialysis, Nurses on the 2600 wing of the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center for all the care and support they provided Billy and his family. Also to everyone for their calls, thoughts and prayers during Billy’s illness.
