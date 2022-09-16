William “Bill” Scott breathed his last on a beautiful fall day in Athens, Alabama. He was born on the 4th of July, 1942. Maybe that explains his love for every flag he ever saw.

Bill graduated from Florence State University and earned his graduate degree in music education from Louisiana Tech University. His college experience prepared him to teach students from preschool to college for 40 plus years. He began his career in Alabama and in 1969 became the band director of the celebrated Betsy Band in Elizabethton, TN. Under his direction, they won honors throughout the Southeast. From there he was sought after by the ETSU band program and had a successful career in higher education. After a short stint as a realtor and fundraiser, music called again, and he taught at Bristol Virginia Middle School before returning to Elizabethton in 1984 to direct the Betsy Band. Later he became one of the Elizabethton elementary music teachers who developed the Mobile Music Bus with his colleague, Becky Hale. Thousands of students learned to love music, or else, because of Bill Scott. As an accomplished composer and arranger, he wrote music for ensembles throughout the Southeastern United States.

