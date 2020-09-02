GRAY - William Raymond Rice, 81, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bill was born on February 13, 1939, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Harvey and Dorthy Culp Rice.
Bill was a native of Ohio and was a 1956 graduate of Martel High School. Bill has lived in the Gray area for the past 41 years. He was employed by ITT/ North Electric for approximately 30 years as well as Tex-Tenn for approximately 21 years.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister & brother-in-law Patsy and Richard Barry, and a grandson, Robert Wiliam Rice.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his wife of 62 years, Patsy Lee Millisor Rice; his sons, Daniel Raymond Rice & wife Wanda Lee Rice, and Mark Alan Rice; his sisters, Karen Grau & husband Wayne Grau; Beverly Grau, and Mary Bogan; his brother, Philip Rice & wife Wilma Rice; and one grandson, Michael Raymond Rice.
Visitation for the family and friends of Bill will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-6 PM. An open invitation funeral service will follow beginning at 6 PM. A graveside service is scheduled to be held at East Tennessee Memory Gardens, cemetery, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 AM.
Condolences can be sent to Bill’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
