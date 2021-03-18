FALL BRANCH - William "Bill" Manis, age 73, of Fall Branch, passed away on March 17, 2021 peacefully at home. He was a member of Fall Branch Christian Church. He was a long standing member and Past Master of the Johnson Masonic Lodge #274 of Fall Branch. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He made a lasting impact on his community and will be loved and missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ladonna Manis; parents, Evan and Carolyn Manis; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Manis; daughter, Lori Ann Manis and her spouse, Tee Jay; grandson, Seth Lawson; sister, Hattie Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ed Gibson officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm March 21, 2021 in Manis Family Cemetery. If you plan on attending the graveside service, the family asks you to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. The family also requests if you plan on attending the services to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fall Branch Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com.