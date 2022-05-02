ERWIN- William “Bill” H. Jernée, age 75, Erwin, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, while he was surrounded by those he loved at Johnson City Medical Center.
Bill was born and raised in Bradley Beach, NJ to the late William S. Jernée and Charlotte Winters Jernée Scott, before moving to Neptune City, NJ where he lived with his wife and children until his retirement from the Neptune City Police Department in 1994. He relocated to Erwin after his retirement and worked as an Electrician for Kingsport Armature until again retiring from that field so he could spend more time with his wife and grandchildren.
Bill enjoyed playing softball with his fellow officers, his most memorable team was PBA 50. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Scott.
Bill has left behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of fifty-five years, Barbara Johnson Jernée; daughters: Debra Holley (John), Cristine Harris (Ed), Diane Jernée (Jeremy) and Joanne Hollenbeck (Jeremy); grandchildren: Billy Jernée (Mariana), Maddie Jernée (Justin), Kathryn Hollenbeck, Lillian Hollenbeck, Nikki Whaley, EllaPaige Hollenbeck, Brennan Hollenbeck, Zac and Sam Whaley; great granddaughter, Gia Jernée; sisters: Donna Lee Jernée, Lynn Rugnetta (Tony), Barbara Goss (Skip), Lori Schaeffer (Bob); special “brother” Joe Burchnell (Roxanne); many nieces, nephews and special family members also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Zach Smith will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service.
The Jernee family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff of Unit 5400 at JCMC for the love and compassion given to Bill during his stay at the hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Bill to one of the following: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org; Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277, www.shrinerschildrens.org; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorsproject.org
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Jernee family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Jernee family. (423) 743-1380.