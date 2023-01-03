JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Edward Stanley, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Norman and JoAnn Smith Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Denton.
Bill graduated from Science Hill High School where he was a proud member of the 1975 Gold Medal Choir which won best in the nation and performed the Evensong service at the Washington Cathedral on Good Friday 1976.
He was an alumnus of East Tennessee State University where he earned his master’s degree in psychology and later was employed as an adjunct faculty member. He assisted in the athletic department while attending school there and up to his passing he remained an avid Bucs fan.
He was independently employed as a Senior Psychological Examiner and retired from the State of Tennessee after having worked at Greene Valley Developmental Center until it closed and then Northeast Correctional Complex.
Bill enjoyed golfing, watching sports and playing cards.
He was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and attended Fairhaven Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister; Lisa Ginley and husband James, niece; Hannah Padgett and husband Colby, cousins; Judy Votel, Charles Cash and Jack Cash, his adored Pomeranians; “The Boys” Bucky and Oui Oui and a multitude of friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the critical care team and nurses of intensive care units 2600 and 2900 for the compassionate care given to Bill.
The Stanley family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday January 6, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. A celebration of life service will take place afterward at 7:00 PM with the Rev. James Ginley officiating.
Tetrick Funeral Services is honored to serve the Stanley family. (423) 610-7171.