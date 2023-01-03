JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” Edward Stanley, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Norman and JoAnn Smith Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret Denton.

Bill graduated from Science Hill High School where he was a proud member of the 1975 Gold Medal Choir which won best in the nation and performed the Evensong service at the Washington Cathedral on Good Friday 1976.