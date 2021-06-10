ENGLEWOOD, FL - William "Bill" Davis, 72, Bill Davis formerly from JC passed away at his home in Englewood, FL on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Mr. Davis retired from the JCPD in 2003 after completing 28 years of service. Mr. Davis spent several years in the Criminal Inv. Div. and later transferred to The Patrol Division where he was the Lt. on Platoon 3. Mr. Davis spent his retirement fishing in Lemon Bay and kayaking the various rivers around the Englewood area. Mr. Davis was a member of the Coast Guard Aux. and volunteered at the local animal shelter.
A private ceremony was held for Mr. Davis on Monday, May 31. A very special thanks to Bill's friend, Peni and his neighbor, Margo.