JOHNSON CITY - William “Bill” David Burbach, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Bill was born August 22, 1947, in Cuba City, Wisconsin to the late Carl and Dorothy Schonhoff Burbach. Bill’s childhood was spent in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa, where he was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame and the Iowa High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball, and football. Bill graduated from East Tennessee State University.
The first baseball draft was held in 1965, Bill was the first draft pick in the first draft ever for the New York Yankees. He pitched for the Yankees minor leagues until 1969, when he went on to play for the Yankees 1969-1971. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins.
After retiring from Major League Baseball, Bill was a sales associate for Lubrication Engineers and he retired from Buffalo Valley Golf Course.
Bill married the love of his life, Wanda Burbach, July 3, 1985. They shared a love of golf and family. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Stephanie; brothers, Carl, John, and Vincent; and two sisters, Mary Remington and Dorothy Gibbs.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Zane (and Debbie) Vance; grandchildren, Nate, Taylor, Isaac, Seth, and Luke Vance; four great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (and Shirley); sister, Betty (and Bob) Leibfried; sisters-in-law, Jeanine, Mary Anne, and Judy; brothers-in-law, Jim Remington and Tom Gibbs; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize a very special niece, Donna Palmer, who Bill referred to as an angel, for her exceptional love and care for him and his family since 2014.