OLD HICKORY, TN - William “Bill” Dallas Greene joined the Heavenly choir on March 4, 2022. He was the prior minister of music, education, and outreach and served several churches during his career as a pastor at the following churches: Fairview Baptist Church, Oak Street Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN, Poovey’s Grove Baptist in Granite Falls, NC, Unaka Ave Baptist Church, in J.C., TN and First Baptist Church in Lexington, TN.
He currently served as the care pastor at Global Vision Bible Church, Mt. Juliet, TN.
Bill was a devoted father and an accomplished trumpeter with a love for Bluegrass and Country music, enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a 1972 graduate of Elizabethton High School and obtained a bachelor's degree in Music Education in 1977 from East Tennessee State University. Bill also completed graduate work in Industrial engineering and was employed at Kennametal in Johnson City for nearly a decade.
Preceded in death by his parents, L.B. & Helen Greene; 2 sisters, Mary Helen Greene Campbell Field and Carolyn Ruth Greene Breland.
Survived by wife Robyn Campbell Greene; daughter, Khara Elaine (Jim) Madden, Charles Ryan (Melissa Robinson) Greene, Nicholas Chase (Eva Marie) Greene; 4 nephews, Colby “CJ” Jordan Campbell, Steven Roberts, John Campbell, and Paul Hanson Breland; 5 grandchildren, Allie Greene, Hailey Thornhill, Hope, Olivia, and Faith Greene; great nephews, Jordan Campbell and Colbyn Campbell, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service was held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6pm at Global Vision Bible Church, 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 with Visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bill’s Educational Scholarship, 4559 East Richmond Shop Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Premier Funeral & Cremation Services, 2706 Larmon Ave., Nashville, TN 37204, (615)815-0008.