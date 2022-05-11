William “Bill” C. Morton, beloved mayor of Stowaway Storage, passed to his eternal home in heaven at the Johnson City Medical Center on May 10, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, AL to William Dallas Morton and Agnes Gilbert Morton in 1937. Bill spent his early years in many different areas of maintenance and auto repair. He relocated to Johnson City 30 years ago where he went to work for Walmart until he retired. During that time, he moved to the Stowaway Storage property where he quickly became a part of the family. He was known for recycling in his ‘office’ and had never met a project he could not conquer.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Regenia Lauderdale.
He is survived by sons, Mark Morton, Richard Morton, daughter Teri Lynn Thomas(Gary), son-in-law, Alan Lauderdale, 7 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by friends and family.
The family of William “Bill” C. Morton will receive friends, Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm at Tetrick Funeral Services. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Washington County Memory Gardens, with Pastor David Clark officiating.
The family of William "Bill" C. Morton will receive friends, Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm at Tetrick Funeral Services. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Washington County Memory Gardens, with Pastor David Clark officiating.