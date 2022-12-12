William (Bill) Arno Herzer was born on April 10, 1947 and passed away on November 28, 2022. In a military family, he grew up all over the world. Following in his father's footsteps, Bill joined the military, serving in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
Bill eventually settled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he was known as Sensei Herzer to many, teaching Wado Ryu Karate and kickboxing. As a Sensei, he helped to sculpt the lives of many. In his professional life, he was a Research Scientist and Registered Nurse. Bill was innovative and relentless in his pursuit of knowledge.
Bill was constantly learning something new: juggling, new languages, and various musical instruments. Bill never stopped teaching. He taught his family how to find the best in every situation, teaching his grandchildren how to fish, and teaching everyone he met the joy of selflessness. He was our hero, fixing anything from a car door to a scraped knee. Our Bill, our Papa, was the oldest young man, constantly looking at the world with the wonder of a child and the wisdom to know each day is so precious and meant to be shared.
William A. Herzer is proceeded in death by his parents, Arno and Louise Herzer, his cats: Caesar, Dax, Scarlett, as well as many other cats and dogs waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge.
His family that remains are his loving wife, Sharon Herzer; his sisters: Susan Herzer, Marilyn Spence, and Shirley Warner; his children: Amber Musser, Britton Pierce, Kendal Eden, and Tyler Doyle; and his grandchildren: Lexi, Dali, Quinn, Lennox, and Levi.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for 2023. For questions, please contact Kendal Eden at kcfox24@gmail.com.