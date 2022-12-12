William (Bill) Arno Herzer was born on April 10, 1947 and passed away on November 28, 2022. In a military family, he grew up all over the world. Following in his father's footsteps, Bill joined the military, serving in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Bill eventually settled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he was known as Sensei Herzer to many, teaching Wado Ryu Karate and kickboxing. As a Sensei, he helped to sculpt the lives of many. In his professional life, he was a Research Scientist and Registered Nurse. Bill was innovative and relentless in his pursuit of knowledge.

