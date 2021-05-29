“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”
TELFORD - Bill peacefully exited this stage of life at the age of 75 at home surrounded with the love of family on May 27, 2021. He was born on February 5, 1946, in Olympia, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents; Major Clyde F. and Willa Mae Manning Campbell, and sisters-in-law Brenda (Sam) and Diane (Clyde) Campbell.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Susan Smith; Sister, Terressa (Curtis) Riddle, Watauga, TN, brothers, Clyde Campbell, Kannapolis, NC, and Sam Campbell (Karen), Johnson City, TN. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins. All for whom he loved deeply, and teased unmercifully. In addition, he leaves behind a wealth of friends, and his canine buddy, Quentin.
He was employed as a teacher of English, Speech and Drama, Humanities at Washington College Academy and University School. He was awarded the Presidential Grant in 1985 to study at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and again in 1986 to study at Cambridge University, England.
His students participated in Speech Tournaments throughout the academic year, at which the students were awarded numerous trophies. He also coached students for the Academic Decathalon and traveled with them to the National Tournaments.
He was employed at CITI from which he retired in 2009.
He attended Science Hill High School his Junior and Sophomore years, and graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1964, ETSU with a B.A. Degree in 1968, and with a M.A. Degree in 1977. Bill loved the theatre and was very active with the ETSU “Patchwork Players” during his undergraduate career. One of his favorite roles was Lancelot Gobbo in “The Merchant of Venice.” He acted in and directed numerous roles with the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, Johnson City Community Theatre, Greeneville Little Theater, and Kingsport Theatre Guild, for which he won many awards. However, a highlight for his acting career came at age 68 when he performed Off-Broadway in New York City, a dream come true.
He followed his students’ careers and was so proud when learning of their successes. He challenged students to “think” for themselves. He touched so many lives in a positive way and will be remembered for some of his catch phrases—such as “People,” “Behave Yourselves!” “This is your conscience, have you been a good boy/girl?”
He and Sue enjoyed traveling. He had been to every state in the Union. They also visited 24 countries in addition to the many Caribbean islands they were blessed to have visited. Travel is an excellent learning opportunity, and they shared experiences with his students on Humanities trips to Europe during spring breaks.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Medical Care, ETSU Family Medicine Associates (especially second cousin Dr. Christian Potter), Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, Dr. Jon Jones, Avalon Hospice, the family, and all those who prayed for us through his illness.
There will be a service to celebrate his life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 437 Washington college Station Road, Limestone, Tennessee, with his brother-in-law Rev. Sam Smith (Linda) officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson City Community Theatre, 600 East Maple Street, Johnson City, TN 37601, where he was granted The Lifetime Achievement Award, or the charity of your choice.
