ERWIN - Bill Anderson died February 13, 2023 at Erwin Health Care Center. Bill was born March 19, 1936 in Bluff City, TN. His parents were George Rhea and Hessie Burke Anderson. Both preceded him in death. Bill was a Christian minister for many years in Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee. The last church was First Christian Church in Erwin. After leaving First Christian, he moved to Gatlinburg, TN and began conducting weddings at various wedding chapels in Sevier County.
He graduated from Tennessee High School in Bristol, Milligan (College) University, and Emmanuel School of Religion, both in Elizabethton and received his Doctor of Divinity in 1997 from Emmanuel Baptist University in North Carolina. He was involved in many community projects while in Erwin. Many years he was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Erwin, serving as President and other roles. Aside from being a minister, Bill had certificates in counseling and Chaplaincy.
William Anderson was also preceded in death by infant son, Jeffery Scott and son Todd Alan, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by son, Mark, Erwin; grandsons, Brandon, Johnson City and Tyler and wife Kourtney, Erwin. There are five great grandchildren to carry on his memory.
Special thanks to special friend Buie, Gatlinburg, everyone at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living in Erwin, the employees of Erwin Health Care and Amedisys Hospice.
There will be no services at Bill’s request. Any donations that might be made should be to Milligan University, Kiwanis Club of Erwin or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.