JOHNSON CITY - William Alvin Jewett, Jr., 80, passed away on July 14, 2022 from complications related to cancer at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. Born in New Orleans on January 5, 1942, Bill was the only son of William Alvin Jewett, Sr. and Marie Elise (Bouny) Jewett. He graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans and received a B.A. degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1965. While in school, he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann (McGinty) Jewett, and they were married for 55 years.
Bill was a US Army veteran. He achieved the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and was a graduate of the US Army Military Police School. After his honorable discharge in 1969 he was employed by The Humble Oil Company/Exxon. In 1981, he purchased Dogwood Oil Company in Johnson City and served as President until 2017.
Bill lived his Catholic faith through action. He was instrumental in the establishment of a Knights of Columbus council at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Morristown, TN and served as the council’s first Grand Knight. Bill and his love Pat were also very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City. In the 40 years they were parishioners, they poured their hearts into multiple ministries. In 1997, he was inducted as a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.
Bill was also active in his community. He was a member of the Morristown Kiwanis Club. He served a term as President of the Johnson City Rotary Club. Bill and Pat’s home served as a host residence for the Science Hill High School International Student Exchange Program for almost a decade.
He was a 28-year member of the Krewe of Bacchus and loved sharing the wonderful experience of Mardi Gras with his family and friends. Bill took great pride in his New Orleans heritage and loved bringing the city’s hospitality to Tennessee. The parties at the family lake house were legendary. Bill and Pat opened their door to everyone and ensured each of the thousands of guests they hosted felt special, and always had a glass that was at least half full.
His boat, “The Totus Tuus”, was his other great love and he spent many afternoons captaining outings on Boone Lake.
He is survived by three sons, Shannon Jewett (Holly), New Castle, CO; Sean Jewett (Helene), Broomfield, CO; Ryan Jewett (Carly), Cumming, GA; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Patrick, Roch, Beau, Elizabeth, and Waylon; sisters, Elise Gage, Johnson City, and Isabel Hopkins, Murfreesboro, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elizabeth Grundmann, New Orleans
The family will receive friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Friday, August 12 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the general fund of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Johnson City, TN.