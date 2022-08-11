JOHNSON CITY - William Alvin Jewett, Jr., 80, passed away on July 14, 2022 from complications related to cancer at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. Born in New Orleans on January 5, 1942, Bill was the only son of William Alvin Jewett, Sr. and Marie Elise (Bouny) Jewett. He graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans and received a B.A. degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1965. While in school, he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann (McGinty) Jewett, and they were married for 55 years.

Bill was a US Army veteran. He achieved the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and was a graduate of the US Army Military Police School. After his honorable discharge in 1969 he was employed by The Humble Oil Company/Exxon. In 1981, he purchased Dogwood Oil Company in Johnson City and served as President until 2017.

