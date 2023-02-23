ELIZABETHTON - William Alva Wiggins, Jr., age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Hermitage Health Center. William was born in Pueblo, Colorado on March 27, 1931, a son of the late William Alva Wiggins, Sr. and Marion Lockwood Wiggins. In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Wiggins; and a brother, Truman Bryant.
William was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He worked in the law enforcement field for 15 years and was in the Arizona Rangers as well as law enforcement in California. Williams was a member of the American Rifle Association and the Sheriff’s Association. He enjoyed collecting guns and knives as well. Those that knew William knew you don’t mess with his hat!
William loved his family and going to church and was a member of Word of Life Church. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time spoiling his four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Those left to remember and cherish William’s life include his wife of almost 68 years, Marilyn Faith (Scott) Wiggins; his daughter, Evelyn Wiggins; his son, William Alva Wiggins, III; his grandchildren: Sean Wiggins, Brian Wiggins, Kimberly Dixon, and Kristin Wiggins; and his great grandchildren: Chloe Dixon, Liam Wiggins, Oliver Dixon, Kara Wiggins, Robert Dixon, Avery Wiggins, and Fiona Wiggins.
A celebration graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section-53 Memorial Boulevard) with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. Joel Brown will also provide a song. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be George Hamblen, Scott Arrowood, Sean Wiggins, Brian Wiggins, Liam Wiggins, and Oliver Dixon. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Avery Wiggins, Robert Dixon, and Josh Dixon. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Tuesday.
The family wishes to humbly thank their church family at Word of Life Church for their love, prayers and support during this difficult time.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Wiggins family through our website, www.tetrickfuneral home.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of William Alva Wiggins, Jr.