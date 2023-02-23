ELIZABETHTON - William Alva Wiggins, Jr., age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Hermitage Health Center. William was born in Pueblo, Colorado on March 27, 1931, a son of the late William Alva Wiggins, Sr. and Marion Lockwood Wiggins. In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Wiggins; and a brother, Truman Bryant.

William was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He worked in the law enforcement field for 15 years and was in the Arizona Rangers as well as law enforcement in California. Williams was a member of the American Rifle Association and the Sheriff’s Association. He enjoyed collecting guns and knives as well. Those that knew William knew you don’t mess with his hat!

