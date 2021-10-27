JOHNSON CITY - William A. Vaught, Jr., 87 of Johnson City, TN transitioned from this life to his eternal reward on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born in Johnson City, TN to the late William A. Vaught, Sr. and Janie (Booher) Vaught.
He was the seventh of eight children and was raised in Johnson City where he graduated from Langston High School. While attending Langston High he met his wife of 66 years Dorothy D. (Jackson) Vaught. From their union was born their daughter Ernestine D. Vaught whom they affectionately call “Ernie”. William worked several jobs including his work in the brick yard and at Memorial Hospital. William later relocated his family to Connecticut where they lived for close to 50 years. William became employed with Pratt and Whitney and then discovered his passion for trains when he started as a brakeman for Conrail. He later retired as a yard conductor after working over 30 years for Conrail. In his retirement, William kept busy and enjoyed working at Sweet Harmony Café in Middletown as their “jack of all trades”.
He attended St. John’s Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Bloomfield, CT under the leadership of Apostle John E. Wilson. During his retirement, William relocated his family back to Johnson City, TN. He was a faithful member of Jubilee World Outreach formerly lead by Pastors Kirby and Debra Hill. William loved to watch westerns and enjoyed going fishing. He was dedicated, a hard worker and provided well for his family. He was a giver and was loved by all who knew him.
William leaves a wealth of legacy and is survived by his daughter Ernestine D. Vaught of Johnson City, his grandchildren Jonathan T. Reed (Kimberly) of Johnson City and Jasmine M. Gibbs (Geoffrey) of Huntersville, NC. Two great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Gibbs III and Jackson A.W. Gibbs. In-laws, Lois White of Middletown; CT; Richard Jackson (Alice) of College Park, GA; Bernice Drake of Ahoskie, NC; Mamie Jackson of Bloomfield, CT and Robert Hoosier of Johnson City. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, adopted and spiritual children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved. Only 8 days prior to his departure William was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Dorothy D. (Jackson) Vaught. William was also predeceased by four brothers and three sisters, Howard Vaught; Alexander Vaught, Sr.; David Vaught, Sr.; Lester Vaught; Willia Mae Plair; Lillie Redd; and Vera Hoosier. William was deeply loved by his family. In his final days, in addition to the abundance of love and care from his daughter and grandchildren, William received love and attention from two special nieces, Carolyn Newman and Oveta Thomas both of Johnson City, TN.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday October 30, 2021 at Jubilee Word Outreach in Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com