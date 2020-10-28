2nd Timothy 4- 7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith;
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
ELIZABETHTON - Willard Worley “Pete” Wilson, 85, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Robert Butler and Cora Bowers Wilson. He was retired as a welder from TPI. Pete loved gardening, fishing, doing mechanic work. He also loved to travel with the church group. He was a member, and Usher at East Side Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years: Margaret Spitzer Wilson. Two Sons: Bobby Joe Wilson and Willard Donald Wilson. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Wilson Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Deaton officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Deacons and Ushers of East Side Free Will Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be His Church Family. Music will be provided by Kenny & Kathy Lethcoe. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of the 5300 wing, Johnson City Medical Center. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wilson family