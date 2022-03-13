PIGEON FORGE - Willard ("Billy") Ansley Bennett, age 58, of Pigeon Forge, TN passed away at his residence on March 1, 2022. He was born in Waycross, GA on July 8, 1963, to the late Willard H. Bennett, MD and Marian S. Bennett. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and lived most of his life in Johnson City, TN before settling in Pigeon Forge in recent years.
He was a sweet soul who never met a stranger. He enjoyed studying history, cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols, and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother Jeff Bennett (Anna) of Lexington, Ky, his sister Margaret Howington (Joey) of Johnson City, his aunt Sandra Boone (Bill) of Easley, SC, his nieces Lindsay Phipps (Greg), Rachel Light, and Maggie Light, and nephew Tommy Bennett, as well as several cousins.
The family will gather for a private celebration of life at a later date. If so desired, please make memorials in his name to the charity of your choice or your local animal shelter. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home.
