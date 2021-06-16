Willadean Ward, 87 passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her residence with her husband of 66 years at her side.
She was born and raised in Hawkins County but resided in Bowmantown of Washington County her adult life. Willadean and her husband were dairy farmers.
Willadean retired from ITT in Gray, TN, and was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church, and later attended Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Limestone, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dock H. and Cordelia Barrett Sellers; six brothers, Kelly, Allie, Darrus, DB, Vernon and Garland Sellers; five sisters, Ruth Sellers, Elvie Cavin, Grace Clemons, Dollie Ward and Pauline Crawford.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Ward; brothers, Paul Sellers (Carolyn) and Jack Sellers (Betty) of Church Hill, sisters, Gladys Morrison of Church Hill, Dorothy Simpson and Violet Crawford (James) of Kingsport, sister-in-laws, Wanda Ward and Irene Bailey and brother-in-law, Jack Payne, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Hamlett-Dobson in Fall Branch from 5 – 7pm Thursday, June 17th. Services will follow at 7pm with Charles Morgan, Jr., and Josh Grizzle leading the service. Music will be provided by Jean Jackson.
A graveside service with burial will be at Fairview, Friday, June 18th at 11am. Friends may gather at the Funeral Home at 10am to go in procession with the family.
Pallbearers selected from family and friends.