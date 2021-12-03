UNICOI - Willa Mae Bradley Davis Chambers, age 86, Unicoi, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Roy Milburn Bradley and Emma Robinette Bradley.
Willa graduated from Walters State Community College with her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Development. She was a teacher and director of TOPS Migrant Head Start Program for several years. Willa also owned and operated her business, The Fabric Barn. She worked at Industrial Garment before attending college. Willa’s greatest joy came from being a homemaker and raising her family.
Willa was an active member of Unicoi Church of God. She humbly served the church wherever she was needed. Willa’s kind heart, generosity and sweet spirit brought joy to all she met. She was talented both artistically and creatively. Willa was an excellent seamstress, having made many of her own clothing as well as her families clothing. She enjoyed basket weaving, quilting, furniture upholstering, cake decorating, interior decorating, gardening and growing flowers. Willa will be greatly missed by her family, friends and church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of forty-four years and father of her children, Fred Davis in 1995; her second husband of fourteen years, George Chambers in 2014; her siblings: Ruth Bradley, Lee Bradley, Dorothy Tipton and Hubert Bradley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, three daughters: Jo Ann Depew, Jonesborough, Debra Doan (David) and Elizabeth Berry (George), all of Unicoi; a special niece who was like a daughter to Willa, Donna Howell; three stepchildren: Melissa, Karen and Michael (Karen) Chambers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Fern Bradley, Alene Hartley (Dwight), Pat Ratliff (Bill) and Jess Davis (Ginger); fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Eddie Blazer will officiate the 2:00 P.M. funeral service. Interment will follow in Swingle Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to multiple family members, friends, JCMC, Unaka Internal Medicine & Family Medical Associates, Erwin Dental, Pienkowski Allergy & Asthma Clinic and CVA Heart Institute. The kindness, care and love given to our mother as well as to us will never be forgotten.
