JOHNSON CITY - Will Shawn Buchanan, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Will was born on March 8, 1973, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to Margaret McElyea Jordan and the late William Buchanan.
Will was a resident of Johnson City for most of his life, and was a Baptist in faith.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish Will’s memory include his brother, Kevin Buchanan & wife Shannon; and his nieces and nephews, Jeremy Buchanan, Jessica Landers & husband Doug, Missy Parker & husband Bailey.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens in Gray, Tennessee, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 am. Pete Packett will be officiating.
Condolences can be sent to Will’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
