ERWIN - Wilburn Bowman Nave, age 89, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living. A native of Erwin, Wilburn is a daughter of the late William Ray and Prude C. (Tipton) Bowman. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and was an employee of Eastman Kodak until her retirement. She enjoyed Line Dancing, ballroom dancing and traveling. In addition to her parents, Wilburn is preceded in death by one brother: Hilbert Dean Bowman; one sister, Alenia Minton; brothers-in-law, Bob Minton, Dick Walker, Bruce Ledford, Russell Giles, AJ Matheson and Lester Nave; sisters-in-law, Janet Bowman, Judy Bowman, Helen Giles, Gladys Matheson and Francis Nave.
Wilburn Bowman Nave leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 52 years, John Nave;
Brothers: Leonard Bowman and wife, Wilma Jean, of Erwin, JR Bowman and wife, Susan, of Erwin, Sisters: Freda Ledford, of Erwin, Barbara Walker, of Orlando, Several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to the nurses and staff of Governor’s Bend Assisted Living, Christian Care Center of Unicoi County and Gladys Graham for their loving care during this time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Wilburn Bowman Nave in a funeral service to be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Zach Smith will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral. Those who wish to attend the service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to go in procession to the Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Bowman, Tom Bowman, Tyler Williams, Larry Mitchell, Doug Bowman and Danny Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Wilburn’s name to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd, Colonial Heights, TN 37663 or to Shallow Ford Baptist Church, 315 Old Hwy Rd, Erwin, TN 37650
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Wilburn Bowman Nave through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.