Wilbur Steele “WS” Byerley, 95, formerly of Telford, Tennessee went to his heavenly reward on April 09, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Johnson City after an extended illness. Steele was born June 11, 1925 in Telford to the late Barney Earl Byerley and the late Mable Cox Byerley Dykes. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie Little Byerley in May 2019; and two brothers-in-law, John McFeature and Harry Gillman.
Steele was proud of his service in the U.S. Military having served in the Navy during World War II from October 1943 until May 1946 as a Second Class Carpenters Mate and again during the Korean War from June 1951 until October 1952 as a Second Class Damage Control Specialist.
Steele retired from Klopman Mills, Burlington Industries in Johnson City in 1988 with 47 years of service. During those years he progressed from an entry level mechanic to department head. Most of his retirement years were spent on the family farm where he enjoyed his family and the outdoors, tended the soil and raised beef cattle.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses: John Harvey (Jennifer) Byerley, Patricia JoAnn (Bill) Price and James Earl (Tammy) Byerley; four grandchildren Lucas Steele Byerley (fiancé Hannah Underwood), Preston Lee Price (Becca), Lara Byerley Loyd (Heath) and Marissa Byerley; two great-grandchildren, Cayman and Marley Price; two step-grandchildren, Joshua Hensley and Jason O’Neil; two sisters, Edna Earl McFeature of Telford and June Gillman of Sugarland, Texas; two nieces and one nephew; and several great nieces and nephews.
Steele was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.
Per his wishes, Wilbur Steele Byerley will be cremated and his remains interred at Mountain Home National Cemetery next to his beloved wife Bonnie. A graveside service will be conducted at a later date with Dick Morris, minister, officiating.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Ballad Health Hospice for their kindness and care during Steele’s final weeks.
