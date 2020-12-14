Wilbur Evans Worley, Sr. was born on April 16, 1942 to the late Virginia Kinchloe and Wilbur Thompson in Bristol, TN and departed his life on December 10, 2020. Wilbur graduated from Slater High School in Bristol, TN.
He served in the Army from August 29, 1968 until he was honorably discharged on July 9, 1975. He was a Sergeant First Class (SFC) and fought in the Vietnam War. He attended and was baptized at Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol,Va. Wilbur was also a driver for the Dawn of Hope. He moved to Johnson City, TN and lived there until his passing.
Wilbur was preceded in death by the two loves of his life, Shirley Worley, and Ruby Smith: siblings, Floyd Worley, Rowena Clark, Lorraine Perry, Robert Worley, Carolyn Worley, David Worley, Danny Worley and AugustaCoclough-Forest and his grandson Alec Worley. He is survived by his children, Cassandra Hill, Zina Worley, Wilbur “Leroy” Worley, Jr, John Thomas “Johnny” (Susannah) Worley, Dawn (Franklin) Smith Bangurah, Connie Thompson, Ray Johnson, Otis “Nick” (Tonya) Smith, Angie (Rick) Harris, Brian “J.J.” (Reva) Swartz, Roland White, Tony White, Denise White and Shelea Birks, brother-in-law, James Perry, sisters-in-law, Pat Worley, Jeanie Lee and Era Lee. His grandchildren, Robert (Janeen), Evan, Brenn, Malik, Kaitlyn, Christian, John Thomas, Allen, Lenita, Candra, Dorian, Corie (Justin), Gwan, Jayshon and Zaniyan, Malik and Denise. And great-grandchildren, Deondré, Danté, Tyrique, Marquis, Drequan and Braylon as well as a host of nieces, nephews and special family and friends. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Roland, Nick,Shelea and Archie “Fix It” for taking excellent and loving care of Wilbur.
The family would also like to extend a thank you to Lakebridge Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center for taking care of Wilbur during his last days. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a funeral service.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday December 15, 2020 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 Birchette Mortuary