CASSI COMMUNITY - Whitney Broyles Hill, 32, of the Cassi Community, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Whitney was a wonderful mother, she loved her family, and loved her church family at Union Chapel Freewill Baptist. She worked at ETSU Family Physicians who were very special to her.
She is survived by one daughter, Ellie Kate Hill, mother, Leigh Ann Holt, father, Bobby Broyles, two sisters, Lauren Holt and Robin Moody, step father, Reece Holt, grandparents, Kenneth “Smokey” and Carol Roberts and Sue Broyles, her fiancé, Corey Kesterson and his son, Bryson Kesterson, special aunts and uncles, Cheryl and Jimmy Vance, Debbie & Lew Kunkel, Dana Young, Jackie Miller, Beverly Broyles, and Mark Broyles, special nieces and nephews, Bryson Broyles and Kentleigh Dunbar, special cousins, Kenneth Higgins, Juniper Hoss, Spencer Southerland, and Anna Young, and a special family friend, Dr. Mousa Naseri.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernie Broyles.
A graveside service will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1 pm at Liberty Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Neas officiating. Family and Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Doak Library Fund at Doak Elementary School, Greeneville, TN.
