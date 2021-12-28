JOHNSON CITY - Whit Parham, 83, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born February 22, 1938, in Henderson, NC to the late Thomas and Helen Parham.
Whit was a loving, caring and giving son, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
He was a member of the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club and the Unaka Rod and Gun Club. One of his favorite hobbies was woodworking.
Whit attended Elon University, Clemson University and the University of North Carolina having obtained his B.S. Degree, Master’s Degree and PhD Degree in Chemistry.
He was employed as a Organic Chemist with Eastman Chemical Company for over thirty years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Tom Parham and wife, Melonie, Joe Parham and wife, Daphanie; grandchildren, Kadence, Bryson, Erica, Hayden and Harper Parham.
A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Whit Parham and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.