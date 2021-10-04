JOHNSON CITY - Wenonah Pearl Alexander, 84, Johnson City, born on September 3, 1937, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, October 2, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones, following a brief illness.
Wenonah was a Carter County native and a daughter of the late Allen Willard and Anna Ann Bowers Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-five years, William A. Alexander, in 1998, two brothers, Wesley Williams and Jerry Williams, her two sisters, Wanda Whitaker and Wilda Swatzell.
Wenonah was a loving wife, mother, granny, and “Gigi” to all her family and friends. She had a love of birds, dogs and all of God’s creatures, and always had open arms, and an open heart, to anyone to make them feel welcome to her home and into her family.
Wenonah is survived by her son, Kenneth Alexander and wife Virginia, Johnson City; two daughters, Diane Carr and husband Tim, Bluff City, Darlene Edwards, of the home; brother, Gary Williams, Johnson City; seven grandchildren, Daniel Dupkoski, Jennifer Rose, Joy Sparks, Chris Carr, Samantha Pickering, Amber Gouge and Grace Vette; sixteen great-grandchildren, Jayden & Elijah Dupkoski, Mason & Peyton Rose, Madyson Sparks, Zach, Kirsten & Josh Carr, Hannah, Allyissa & Riley Reese, Taylor White, Colt & Kara Gouge, Evei Vette and Syrus Gobble-Vette; three great-great-grandchildren, Issabella, Arizona & Aubrey Russell; and a very special friend, Linda Lowery.
The family would like to extend a very special “thank you” to Dr. Ashley Seale for all her loving care and friendship over these past years, as you truly are a blessing.
The graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 2:30 P.M., at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Pastor Bud Malone, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Dupkoski, Mason Rose, Dennis Sparks, Chris Carr, Brad Gouge and Dion Vette. Honorary pallbearers will be Elijah Dupkoski, Peyton Rose, Zach Carr, Rick Huff and Bob Lane.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday from 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home. Those attending are requested to wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice appropriate social distancing.
In lieu of sending flowers, at Wenonah’s request, please donate to the American Animal Rescue or to your local animal shelter to honor her in sharing your support and love to those sweet animals that have lost hope and need it most.
