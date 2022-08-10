Wendolyn “Wendi” Suzanne Shipley joined her beloved mother and Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5th, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Wendi was known for her loving heart and wonderful smile. She thrived on giving and helping others. She was a machine operator for 25 years, although she attended ETSU for a degree in social work. She was unable to complete her education due to her big heart; she found that her emotions would not allow her to work in that field. Her Faith in God was strong; she often witnessed to anyone when she felt called to do so.
Wendi loved her iPhone coloring app, her pets, especially her dachshund Zoey, and her pet chickens. Mowing the yard was a favorite pastime for the ride and the sunshine!
She is the daughter of Wendell L and the late Dorothy Ann Shipley. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, who she adored: JR Hodges Sr and Opal Louise Hodges; and Robert Lee Shipley and Nora Grace Hodges Shipley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father Wendell L. Shipley, wife Becky Flowers, stepdaughters Aimee C Flowers and Sarah E Flowers, aunt and uncle, Brenda L and James Lynch, great aunt Rena Lewis, several cousins, and her fur babies Zoey, Sydni, Abby, ToffeeAnnie, and Emmett.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 11th, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will follow, with her cousin Allen Shipley and Rev. Donnie Humphrey officiating.
Graveside service will be held on Friday the 12th at New Bethel Cemetery (592 New Bethel Rd, Piney Flats, TN) at noon. Pallbearers will be Tommy Reed, Kenny Danner, Blake Woods, Lucas Booker, Chad Fleenor, and Bryan Oxendine. Honorary pallbearers are Brownie Sheffield, John Squibb, and Michael Brown.
Many thanks to Debbie Page and Vicki Hill for all of the help given; you have been amazing. Also, the JCMC ICU 2800 staff, particularly nurse Jordan, all provided excellent care and concern.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.