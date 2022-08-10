Wendolyn “Wendi” Suzanne Shipley joined her beloved mother and Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5th, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Wendi was known for her loving heart and wonderful smile. She thrived on giving and helping others. She was a machine operator for 25 years, although she attended ETSU for a degree in social work. She was unable to complete her education due to her big heart; she found that her emotions would not allow her to work in that field. Her Faith in God was strong; she often witnessed to anyone when she felt called to do so.

Trending Recipe Video