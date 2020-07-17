Wendell Wayne Fulton, 57, of Carter County, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 14, 2020, doing what he loved the most, “Exploring the Epic.”
A native of Elizabethton, TN he was born June 11, 1963, to Howard and Emma Fulton. Wendell was full of life, energy, and loved to make people laugh with one of his stories. He dearly loved his family, the outdoors, local history, fishing, riding his motorcycle, his church family, and his dog, Bailey. After 30 years of service, Wendell retired from Northeast Correctional Complex. Over the past six months, he had developed a passion for creating YouTube videos to share his wealth of knowledge on local hiking trails, historic locations around the area, and so much more. His love for history and his hometown of Elizabethton will live on for years at www.youtube.com/wendellsworld.
He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Howard and Emma Fulton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Lisa Fulton; two sons, Wesley and Lucas Garland; brother John Fulton and wife, Lorie. Nieces and Nephews include Logan Fulton; Ryan Birchfield and wife, Whitney; Adam Timbs and wife, Allison. Great Nieces and Nephews include, Cooper and Emmy, whom dearly loved her “Wendell Wayne.” Special loved ones also include sister-in-law Tina Williams, and husband Eddie; and a mother-in-law whom he loved and admired, Lois Turner.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton, TN. Friends may also call anytime at the residence. Due to COVID19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be conducted at Caldwell Springs Cemetery in Stoney Creek, TN immediately following the receiving of friends. Pastor Steven Nauman Jr. will be officiating the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fulton Family.