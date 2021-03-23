Wendell Joe Harwood, 80, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln and Elouise Harwood; brothers, Thomas Harwood and David Harwood; daughter, Wendy Jo Harwood; and a grandson, Michael Alexander Harwood.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Nell Harwood; daughter, Kelly Michelle (Johnny) Poore; sons, Michael Todd (Juanita) Harwood and Mark Anthony Harwood; grandchildren, Whitney, Amanda, Amber, Ashley, Austin, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Declan, Khloe, and Luna; sisters-in-law, Judy Harwood and Sharon Odum; as well as a niece, nephew, and other extended family.
Mr. Harwood requested to be cremated without any funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences can be sent to Mr. Harwood’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
