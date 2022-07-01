11/16/1946 - 9/13/2021

Memorial Service

Weldon died in September 2021 and was laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery during a small graveside service among family and close friends. Weldon loved people and was loved by many. Therefore, we are offering a public Memorial Service to celebrate and honor Weldon and the marvelous life he lived.

The service will be from 11am to 12pm with a reception following.

Place: Union Hills Church

Address: 2483 Hills Chapel Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725

Date: 7/9/2022

Time: Service: 11am-12pm & Reception: 12pm-1pm

*We kindly ask that you wear a mask while in doors. Thank you.