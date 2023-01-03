TELFORD - Wayne Thornburg, 62, Telford passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Denzil Wayne Thornburg and Berlin Grace Thornburg. Wayne attended Strong Tower Baptist Church and had been a longtime member of Bowmantown Baptist Church. He was a very active member in the Bowmantown Ruritan Club where he was a 27-year member with perfect attendance. Wayne spent 20 years on the Club Board of Directors. He was voted Ruritan member of the year, Sergeant of Arms for Davy Crockett District Ruritan. Wayne also spent 25 years running the ball field concessions, 20 years of keeping inventory and purchasing club fund raising and operating supplies. He participated in all fundraising events including the chicken BBQ, golf tournaments and breakfasts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Husky.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Thornburg and his wife, Sherry of Bristol and David Thornburg of Baltimore, MD; a half-brother, Richard Mason of Texas; a brother-in-law, Larry Husky of Rutledge; special cousins, Richard and Rosey Tucker of Limestone; several nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also, his precious dog, Gracie.