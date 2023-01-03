TELFORD - Wayne Thornburg, 62, Telford passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Denzil Wayne Thornburg and Berlin Grace Thornburg. Wayne attended Strong Tower Baptist Church and had been a longtime member of Bowmantown Baptist Church. He was a very active member in the Bowmantown Ruritan Club where he was a 27-year member with perfect attendance. Wayne spent 20 years on the Club Board of Directors. He was voted Ruritan member of the year, Sergeant of Arms for Davy Crockett District Ruritan. Wayne also spent 25 years running the ball field concessions, 20 years of keeping inventory and purchasing club fund raising and operating supplies. He participated in all fundraising events including the chicken BBQ, golf tournaments and breakfasts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Debbie Husky.
Survivors include two brothers, Larry Thornburg and his wife, Sherry of Bristol and David Thornburg of Baltimore, MD; a half-brother, Richard Mason of Texas; a brother-in-law, Larry Husky of Rutledge; special cousins, Richard and Rosey Tucker of Limestone; several nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also, his precious dog, Gracie.
Funeral services for Wayne will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Ancel Presnell officiating. Special music will be provided by singers from Strong Tower Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 575 Pleasant Grove Road, Limestone, TN. Pallbearers will be Eugene Ward, Houston Ward, Jessie Tucker, Shawn, Johnathan and Christopher Dugger, Chris and Peyton Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Hensley, Chris Correll, Johnny Dugger and Richard Tucker. For those attending the graveside service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank Rosey Tucker for the wonderful care and love and friendship she provided Wayne throughout the years.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245