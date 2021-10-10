JONESBOROUGH - Wayne Thomas Hughes, 59, of Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of Washington County. He worked for Blue Water Industries for thirty-one years.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Jack V. Hughes and Pauline Callahan Hughes, as well as a nephew, Junior White.
Surviving him are his beloved family: wife, Betty Hughes; daughter, Autumn (Bobby) Moore; 3 precious grandkids, Chance Lee, Jadlynn and Aubree Moore; brothers, Jerry Hughes, Bill (Kathy) Hughes, David (Pam) Hughes, Jackie Hughes, James (Sherry) Hughes, Keith (Sandy) Hughes; sister, Debbie (Carson) Tate; 30 nieces and nephews; 58 great-nieces and nephews; 7 great-great nieces and nephews; and one special horse, Dixie.
Wayne loved his grandkids and loved spending time with his family. He also loved riding horses with his friends and going to the beach. Wayne had many, many friends, and he loved them all.
The family of Wayne Hughes will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 PM Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Chance Lee Moore, Junior Carr, David Carr, Allen Cole, Zack White, Chris Carver, Casey Byrd, and Mike Trail. Honorary pallbearers will be Daxx Carr, Austin Carver, and Chandler Carver.
The family is receiving friends at 182 Bayless Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
