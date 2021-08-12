ERWIN - Wayne Morris, age 82, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, VA. A native of Erwin, Wayne was a son of the late Raymond and Beulah Mary (Wampler) Morris. He was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church and an employee of Erwin Utilities, where he was a Supervisor of the Linemen. He loved politics and working on his computer. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Foster.
Wayne Morris leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 23 years: Maebell Morris; Son: Steve Morris; 1 granddaughter.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Wayne Morris in a graveside committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Carl Connelly will officiate. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 10:50 am on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Ninth Street Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ninth Street Baptist Church Choir, 310 9th Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
