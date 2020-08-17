2 Timothy 4:7-8 KJV
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Wayne Harris, age 84, Erwin passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence. He is a son of the late Cecil and Birdie Riddle Harris.
Wayne attended First Christian Church in Johnson City. He was a US Army Veteran where he honorably served during the Korean War. He received The National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal. Wayne was retired from the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital after thirty-four years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of twenty years, Ethel Church Harris on August 8, 2019.
Wayne leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Ron Harris (Sandy), Morristown; one sister, Mozell Maloney, Erwin; two nieces: Joann Beam (Terry), Erwin, and Judy Lovelace, Alabama; several cousins also survive.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Dr. Nikki Hunt and Lisa Blankenship, Ministers, will officiate.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the family caregivers, Joann Beam and Whitney Lewis.
