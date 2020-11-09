ELIZABETHTON - Wayne Edward Rouse, 70, Elizabethton passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Bristol Regional Hospital. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Lloyd & Geneva Webb Rouse. Wayne was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was retired from Snap On Tool. In earlier years he loved to ride Motorcycles, Baseball and Basketball. He attended Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Jamie Rouse, a brother: John Rouse and a sister-in-law: Linda Rouse.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Dicie Harper Rouse. His Children: Lori (Bo) Deloach and Jerry (Becky) Rouse all of Elizabethton. Five Grandchildren: Dustin Deloach, David Rouse, Dylan Rouse & Sara, Dalton Rouse and Brianna Rouse. Five Great Grandchildren: Noah, Jordan, Kolson, Kahlessi and Jamey. His Brothers: Bob (Pansy) Rouse, Luther (Thelma) Rouse and Jim Rouse. One Sister: Phyllis (Jerry) Emmert, his sister-in-law: Janet Rouse. Several nieces & nephews and his dog: Daisy.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Steve Burleson officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Dustin Deloach, David Rouse, Dylan Rouse, Dalton Rouse, Brianna Rouse and Bo Deloach. Honorary pallbearers will be: Roger Lunceford, Keith Benfield and Ron Ledford. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the ICU Doctors and Staff of the Bristol Regional Hospital. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Rouse family