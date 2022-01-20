JOHNSON CITY - Wayne Edward Poarch, age 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Wayne was born November 26, 1942, to the late Bert Poarch Sr. and Vena Holder Poarch in Carter County. He married the love of his life, Opal Jane Waldrop Poarch and together they raised three children.
Wayne owned and operated Fast Delivery Service for 48 years. He absolutely loved dirt track racing and he was an owner and operator in the 1970’s. In his free time, Wayne loved to camp and fish. Every weekend for many years he and Opal would get away to their camper on Cherokee Lake. He had an incredible sense of humor, and he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Opal; son, Chris Poarch; and grandson, Christopher Poarch Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Deena (and Randal) Widener; son, Tim (and Michele) Poarch; grandson, Matthew Widener; and granddaughter, Amber Poarch.
There will be a graveside service at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home no later than 11:45 am to go in procession.
