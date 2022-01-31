JOHNSON CITY - Wayne B. Richey, after moving to Johnson City, TN for a brief period to be near his daughter, passed away on January 28th, 2022 at the VA Medical Center there in Johnson City after complications following surgery. He was 89 years old.
Wayne was born in Ware Shoals, South Carolina to Cliff and Virginia Richey on February 11, 1932. At Ware Shoals High School, Wayne met and fell in love with Juanita "Nita" Lee Reynolds. He was an athlete; a starter in every sport at this high school - football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Ware Shoals High School in 1950. He continued his baseball playing days his first two years at Clemson A&M College (now Clemson University) and also played in the textile league. Wayne and Nita maintained a long-distance relationship while Wayne attended Clemson and Nita attended Auburn University. Wayne graduated from Clemson in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Manufacturing. He was also a very proud member of the prestigious Senior Platoon, Clemson's elite drill team.
Employment following college began at Avondale Mills in Sylacauga, Alabama, but for only a short time before joining the military. A week prior to entering active duty, he married his high school sweetheart, Nita Reynolds on January 14th, 1956.
Wayne's first assignment on active duty was assistant club officer at Fort McPherson, third Army Headquarters, Atlanta, Georgia. He had assignments at Fort Lee, Virginia (215th Quartermaster Petroleum Company): Fort Bragg, North Carolina (83rd Field Artillery); three years in Germany as Commanding Officer for the Bremerhaven Cold Storage Facility with responsibility for either storing or shipping all frozen subsistence throughout Germany, France and Italy; ROTC Instructor for two years at Mississippi State University; Vietnam (Qui Nhon Support Command); Third US Army Inspector General staff where he and his fellow officers performed IG duties; Korea to the Joint US Military Advisory Group with responsibility to provide assistance and advice to the Korean Army.
While in Korea, he took the initiative to start a football program in Taegu for both the GIs and the youth. It was no surprise that he chose to name the team, the Tigers and chose Orange as their color.
Wayne's assignment history continued at Fort Jackson (Chief, Supply Division): Korea (Military Advisory Group); and Knoxville, Tennessee (Army Advisor to the Tennessee National Guard). His military awards included the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, The Joint Service Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, The Meritorious Unit Commendation with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm and the Meritorious Service Medal. Just prior to his retirement in 1976, he earned his Master's degree in Education, Administration and Supervision from the University of Tennessee.
After retirement from the Army in 1976 as a Lieutenant Colonel, Wayne moved back "home" to Greenwood and began a teaching career at Greenwood High School as the Senior Army Instructor for the Junior ROTC program. Wayne loved this job and had a positive impact on many lives and helped train many future soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines.
During his JROTC employment, Wayne was supported by the Retired Officers Association from Anderson, South Carolina. He soon realized that Greenwood was large enough and had enough retired officers in the area to support its own Retired Officers Association. During his first few years in Greenwood, he met quite a few retired military officers, but it was him along with Bill Dodge, Chuck Drake, and Bob Walters that finally got the "ball rolling" and so today, there is an outstanding Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) unit in Greenwood.
He retired from teaching in 1988.
Once retired, he was able to do many things to give back to the state and country that he absolutely loves. One organization, the American Legion, stood out as his true passion. He was a member of Greenwood's American Legion Post 20. Wayne was a faithful member of the American Legion for over 45 years and held many positions and served on several committees to include: Post 20, 1st Vice Commander 1978-1979; Post 20, 2nd Vice Commander 1977-1978; Post 20 Commander 1979-1980; District 5 Commander 1980-1984; Zone 1 Commander 1984-1986; Department Oratorical Committee; Chairman of the Teacher of the Year Committee; Law Enforcement Cadet Committee; Department Membership Committee; Department Membership Chairman 1988-1989; Department of South Carolina Commander 1989-1990: National Membership and Post Activities Committee 1985-1992; Vice Chairman of the National Membership and Post Activities Committee 1992-2004; Southeastern Region National Vice Commander of the American Legion 2004-2005; Economics Commission 2005-2007
Wayne was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church. He was also involved with 40 and 8 which is an independent, by invitation only, honor society open to Veterans. He was a past president and board member of the Greenwood Lions Club. He was a past president and board member of the Greenwood IPTAY Club. He was a Compatriot and past president of the Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Wayne was also a Mason.
Wayne loved the Lord, he loved his family, this great country and Clemson University. On Saturday's in the fall, that order might have been shuffled a bit. A long-time football season ticket holder, Wayne attended most home games and usually several away games and most bowl games that the Tigers attended. He once hitch-hiked to the Gator Bowl as a teenager to watch the Tigers play. He passed on his love of Clemson to his two children who both graduated from Clemson and now try to carry on the tradition.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Clifton, 1972, Virginia, 1991, his brother Charles Gary Richey, 1998 sister, Dorothy Richey 1932, his beloved Nita in 2017, his brother-in-law Charles Lee in 2010 and sister-in-law in 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Vicars (Cliff), of Johnson City, TN, son, Michael (Sarah) of Florence, SC, Grandchildren; Will Niedrich of Greenville, SC, Charlie Vicars of Johnson City, TN, Jon Richey (Jessa), Hannah Jeffries (Jared), and Tucker Richey all of Florence, SC; and great grandson, Jax Niedrich of Greenville, SC, and numerous cousins, several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Wesley Commons Retirement Community where he resided for five years. He loved the food there, the social gatherings, and receiving his mail. We are grateful for those friends and caregivers who displayed special love for our dad. He was also blessed to have a devoted church family and faithful Sunday School class that showered him with a constant flow of cards and visits.
Services will be conducted by Blyth Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, February 4th from 6-8PM and the funeral services on Saturday the 5th of February at 3:00PM in the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel and a graveside service with full Military Honors at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Will, Charlie, Jon and Tucker, grandson-in-law, Jared and cousin, Mark McCalman. Honorary Pallbearers are the Greenwood Legionnaires from American Legion Post 20.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to South Main Street Baptist Church at PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the Richey family.