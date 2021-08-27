JOHNSON CITY - Wayne B. Bailey, 92, Johnson City, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, after a brief illness.
Wayne was a native of Washington County and a son of the late Charles and Lavada Broyles Bailey.
Wayne was a member of Tacoma Church of God for 60 years where he served on boards and was an usher. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. Wayne was the past owner of Allied Piping and Wayne’s Piping. He really enjoyed playing golf even getting a hole in one on August 19, 1979. Wayne always said, “If I teased you, it’s because I liked you.”
In addition to his parents Wayne was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Bailey and LaVerne Bailey, sisters, Betty Gray and Wanda Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Patsy Sanders Bailey; sister-in-law, Irene Bailey; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; nieces and nephews, Wayne Bailey (Sherry), Robin Bailey Miles (Scott), Tony Bailey, Tonya Jenkins (Jaymie), Mike Smith (Tracy), David Smith, Gene Bailey, Marcia Isom (Dennis), Randy Bell (Paula), Beth Nelms (Alan), Kelly Crawford (Jimmie); several great nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Roselawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Ron McEwen and Rev. Rick Clowers, officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service from 12:00-1:30 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Church of God, 801 W. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Bailey family (928-6111).