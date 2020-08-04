JOHNSON CITY - Wayne Ayers, age 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Millers, Maryland, a son of the late John Henry Ayers and Elva Mae Bailey Ayers. In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Faye Ledford and husband Wiley; two brothers, James Ayers and Richard Eugene Ayers; one brother-in-law, Cecil Garland; and one niece, Naomi Harrell.
Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army having received the following decorations and citations during service; Sharpshooter Rifle. He was a member of the House of Prayer.
He is survived by two sons, Travis Ayers and wife Vickie, and Mark Ayers and wife Melissa; three grandchildren, Isaiah Ayers, Megan Cross, and Travis Ayers; two great grandchildren, Sam Ayers and Triston Cross; two sisters, Charlsie Garland and Lois Kyker and husband Dickie; one sister-in-law, Velma Ayers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery, 205 Whitney Street, Johnson City, TN with Pastor Perry Booker and Pastor Larry Garland officiating. Military honors will be rendered by members of the Army National Guard.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Ayers family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Wayne Ayers and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.