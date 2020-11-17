JOHNSON CITY - Warren V. Templeton, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Percy and Elizabeth Templeton and was born in San Diego, California.
Warren was a kind man. He was an extremely organized individual. He enjoyed a good family get together especially vacating with his nieces and nephew as well as going on cruises and international travel. When Warren was younger he loved to collect guns and enjoyed target shooting and was an avid jogger. After serving in the Navy Warren worked for 27 years at the Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C.
In addition to his parents Warren is preceded in passing by his wife of 57 years; Edna Foster Templeton, and one sister; Marjorie Gyepes.
Those left to cherish his memory include one sister; Dorothy Sanderson, several nieces, one nephew and several cousins also remain to carry on his legacy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Cornerstone Village, who were a second family to Warren.
At this time the Templeton family will not be holding services. Please follow our website for additional updates.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.