ERWIN - Warren Michael “Moose” Smith, age 68, Erwin, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at NHC Healthcare. He was a life-long resident of the Embreeville Community and a son of the late Ernest and Lucille Woodfin Smith.
Moose was employed by Martins Transport in Kingsport for the last several years as a truck driver and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Moose loved being outside working in his yard. He enjoyed going to yard sales and the Flea Market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Donald Smith and James Isaac Smith; one sister, Pansy Mae Smith Higgins.
Moose leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of forty-seven years, Emma Hilton Smith, one son, James Michael “Lil Moose” Smith and wife, Michele of Erwin, one brother, Wayne Smith of Chuckey, one sister, Susie Tipton and husband, Sammy of Mosheim; three grandchildren: Chelsea Gent, Ashley Harmon, Mitchell Cooper; six great grandchildren; two nephews: Cody Higgins and Blake Taylor; four nieces: Wendy Tipton, Brandi Maupin, Danielle Schlau, and Hope Ledford.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM in the Bumpus Cove Cemetery. Reverend Donnie Roberts will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
