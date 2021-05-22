KINGSPORT - Warren McMurray, 74, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Todd Jennings and Brother Rex McMurray officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam McMurray, Josh McMurray, Ronald Littleton, Ben Odom, Tyler Odom and Garrett Cutshall.